Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh's new arson dog will 'sniff out the facts about suspicious fires'
Megan Guza | Friday, June 9, 2017, 10:39 a.m.
State Farm
K-9 Tana of the Kansas Office of the State Fire Marshal in Topeka.
State Farm

Updated 5 hours ago

A fire-investigating dog will join the ranks of the Pittsburgh Fire Bureau next year.

The arson dog — previously known as an accelerant-detection dog — will assist in determining whether fires might have been set intentionally, said Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler.

Acquiring the dog will be possible through a scholarship from the State Farm Arson Dog Program in New Hampshire, though training does not begin until April.

The scholarship includes the cost of the dog, the training program, certification, lodging and transportation, Toler said.

“This arson dog will not merely be a mascot for the bureau,” said Chief Darryl Jones. “It will improve our capacity to sniff out the facts about suspicious fires.”

The dog will be paired with Detective Mike Burns, Jones said.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said the dog will also be an ambassador, serving as another avenue through which to raise awareness about fire safety.

State Farm has awarded arson dog scholarships across the country since 1993 — providing nearly 400 dogs in that time. The arson dog serving Beaver Falls was acquired through the scholarship.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @meganguzaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.