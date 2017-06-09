Pittsburgh's new arson dog will 'sniff out the facts about suspicious fires'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A fire-investigating dog will join the ranks of the Pittsburgh Fire Bureau next year.

The arson dog — previously known as an accelerant-detection dog — will assist in determining whether fires might have been set intentionally, said Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler.

Acquiring the dog will be possible through a scholarship from the State Farm Arson Dog Program in New Hampshire, though training does not begin until April.

The scholarship includes the cost of the dog, the training program, certification, lodging and transportation, Toler said.

“This arson dog will not merely be a mascot for the bureau,” said Chief Darryl Jones. “It will improve our capacity to sniff out the facts about suspicious fires.”

The dog will be paired with Detective Mike Burns, Jones said.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said the dog will also be an ambassador, serving as another avenue through which to raise awareness about fire safety.

State Farm has awarded arson dog scholarships across the country since 1993 — providing nearly 400 dogs in that time. The arson dog serving Beaver Falls was acquired through the scholarship.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @meganguzaTrib.