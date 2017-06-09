Pittsburgh police arrest 4 accused of running Stanley Cup Final ticket scam
Pitsburgh police arrested a 15-year-old boy and three others attempting to sell fake Penguins tickets Thursday in Downtown Pittsburgh.
The teenager, whom police did not identify, was trying to sell the tickets near Sixth Street and Penn Avenue, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler.
The fake tickets had a face value of $510, Toler said. Three other men were arrested, she said, but officers have not been able to confirm their identities.
The arrests marked the second time in as many weeks that police took down counterfeit-ticket sellers targeting Pens fans seeking tickets to a Stanley Cup Final game.
The Penguins lead the seven-game series 3-2 against the Nashville Predators.
Early last week, police busted four New York men accused of selling fake playoff tickets after a month-long investigation. The bust netted 52 counterfeit tickets and more than $2,000.
Taylor Williams, 28, Juan Ramirez, 19, Shawn Stewart, 18, and Gerald Vailes, 45, are all charged with forgery, theft by deception and trademark counterfeiting, court records show.
Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.