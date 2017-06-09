Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Snapchat photos help police nab 19-year-old fugitive at Kennywood Park
Megan Guza | Friday, June 9, 2017, 12:57 p.m.
Alleghney County Sheriff's Office
The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office released this image Friday of suspect Kimberly Dolan, 19, who was wanted on assault charges.
Tribune-Review
Kimberly Dolan, 19, of Munahll, was arrested Thursday, June 8 after Snapchat photos led sheriff's deputies to her family outing at Kennywood. Dolan had been wanted for assaulting a woman after a traffic accident.

Updated 5 hours ago

Snapchat photos of a family outing to Kennywood led Allegheny County Sheriff's Office deputies to a Munhall woman who was wanted on an assault charge and awaiting trial in an attempted homicide case, according to police.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant last month for Kimberly Dolan, 19, because a woman accused Dolan of hitting her and breaking her nose during a dispute about a fender-bender, according to Chief Deputy Kevin Kraus.

On May 7, the victim of the assault told police a man driving a van ran a stop sign on Ninth Avenue in Munhall and hit her car. The woman and van driver exchanged information, and the van driver left.

Kraus said that while the woman was waiting for police to arrive, Dolan drove up and accused the woman of hitting her grandfather's van.

“As the woman attempted to explain the incident, Dolan struck the victim,” Kraus said. The woman was diagnosed with a broken nose and multiple other facial fractures.

When police arrived to scene of the fender-bender and alleged assault, Dolan was gone.

Dolan was already awaiting trial for a January 2016 attempted homicide charge. Police said Dolan argued with two people at a Munhall gas station and then ran over one of them, causing serious injuries.

Dolan confessed to police, saying “she could hear the victim stuck under her vehicle,” Kraus said.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dolan began post photos to Snapchat showing her at Kennywood amusement park in West Mifflin, Kraus said. Deputies saw the photos and headed for the park, alerting West Mifflin police along the way.

Dolan was arrested inside the park without incident, he said. She is charged with aggravated assault, harassment and disorderly conduct in connection with the May 7 incident. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 12.

A jury trial for the attempted homicide charge is scheduled for June 26.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @meganguzaTrib.

