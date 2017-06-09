Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh is giving Penguins fans 90 minutes to celebrate if they win Sunday night
Bob Bauder | Friday, June 9, 2017, 2:39 p.m.
Stephanie Strasburg | Tribune-Review
Jay Wkak, 31, of the South Side, hoists an imitation Stanley Cup over the crowd at Carson City Saloon on the South Side as the Penguins win the Stanley Cup on Sunday, June 12, 2016.

Updated 5 hours ago

Penguins fans will have 90 minutes to celebrate in Pittsburgh streets Sunday night if the team clinches a Stanley Cup during Game 6 of its playoff series against the Nashville Predators, city officials said Friday.

Pittsburgh Police Cmdr. Ed Trapp said a 90-minute clock will start at the conclusion of closing ceremonies after the game. Police will use the same restriction in the event of a Penguins loss and a Game 7 at PPG Paints Arena.

“If necessary we will help move the crowds out of the streets and help move them on their way home,” Trapp said.

Pittsburgh is expecting heavy crowds in the city throughout the weekend for the Three Rivers Arts Festival, Pittsburgh Pride festival, a Pirates homestand and Sunday's hockey game.

Officials urged visitors to use public transportation if possible and expect parking and street restrictions.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said visitors should also expect a heavy police presence in and out of uniform with some stationed on rooftops. Officers will conduct roving drunken-driving patrols throughout the weekend. Lawbreakers will be arrested, Hissrich said.

“We just want people to use common sense,” he said.

The city will step up security and emergency medical service coverage for the Penguins game.

Trapp said access to the South Side will be restricted to residents if it appears that large crowds are migrating from Downtown and others parts of the city onto Carson Street. Parking on both sides of Carson will be prohibited starting at 6 p.m. Sunday from 10th Street to 22nd Street.

The city will also conduct a “couch patrol” citywide for a first time this year and remove indoor furniture including sofas from lawns and porches to prevent fires. Workers previously removed furniture from properties in Oakland, South Side and Lawrenceville.

Two couches were set on fire in Mt. Washington last year after the Penguins won the Stanley Cup Final, according to Fire Chief Darryl Jones.

“I think someone up on Mt. Washington last year was sending me a message,” he said. “The message was received, and I'm sending one back.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or @bobbauder.

