Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Former county jail officer wins $850K in wrongful firing case

The Associated Press | Friday, June 9, 2017, 1:57 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

A former county jail officer who was fired from his job in Pittsburgh when he was 58 has won at least $850,000 from a federal jury that found he was wrongly fired because of his age and to make an example of him for taking federally protected medical leave.

Allegheny County officials say in a statement they disagree with many of the decisions made in the lawsuit brought by former Maj. Walter Mikulan and they intend to appeal Thursday's verdict. The county says Mikulan was fired for record-keeping issues.

Mikulan, now 62, was the jail's third highest-ranking officer when he was fired in 2013 after nearly 30 years at the jail. His attorney Timothy O'Brien said the warden fired Mikulan to get rid of older supervisors and because Mikulan used the Family Medical Leave Act for work-related stress and medical issues when the jail was trying to discourage sick leave by some guards.

O'Brien said the warden wanted overtime sheets signed off by captains by hand to increase accountability but fired Mikulan because one of several hundred overtime forms he reviewed was electronically signed.

“The warden, to cover up the real reason for the firing, claimed these frivolous disciplinary actions constituted insubordination on Walter's part,” O'Brien said.

“When a person grows old doing a job, they shouldn't be fired for being too old to do the job,” he added. “And nobody who takes leave from a job should lose that job when the leave is protected under federal law.”

O'Brien said the jury award could roughly double once the judge adds interest, attorneys' fees and other damages allowed under the federal law.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.