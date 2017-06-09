Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Steelers kicker Boswell tweets he got booted from Penguins game for hitting the glass
Jonathan Bombulie | Friday, June 9, 2017, 4:57 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers kicker Chris Boswell kicks a field goal during the first quarter of an AFC Divisional playoff game against the Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

Updated 5 hours ago

A handful of Steelers players – from members of the offensive line to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and linebacker Ryan Shazier – have been regulars in the PPG Paints Arena stands during the Penguins Stanley Cup playoff run against the Nashville Predators.

One player apparently got a little too carried away with the action Thursday night when the Penguins defeated the Predators, 6-0, in Game 5.

Kicker Chris Boswell reported on Twitter that he had been kicked out of the building for banging on the glass during dust-ups involving Evgeni Malkin and Carl Hagelin late in Game 5.

"Got kicked out for banging on the glass?! Man that's crazy!!" Boswell wrote. "Sorry we just won two fights!"

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.