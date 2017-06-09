Steelers kicker Boswell tweets he got booted from Penguins game for hitting the glass
A handful of Steelers players – from members of the offensive line to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and linebacker Ryan Shazier – have been regulars in the PPG Paints Arena stands during the Penguins Stanley Cup playoff run against the Nashville Predators.
One player apparently got a little too carried away with the action Thursday night when the Penguins defeated the Predators, 6-0, in Game 5.
Kicker Chris Boswell reported on Twitter that he had been kicked out of the building for banging on the glass during dust-ups involving Evgeni Malkin and Carl Hagelin late in Game 5.
"Got kicked out for banging on the glass?! Man that's crazy!!" Boswell wrote. "Sorry we just won two fights!"
