Kennywood's historic Racer turns 90
Andrew Russell | Saturday, July 22, 2017, 5:30 p.m.
Roller coaster enthusiasts celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Racer at Kennywood amusement park in West Mifflin on Saturday, July 22, 2017. The rider who accumulated the most wins on the racer on Saturday won a free season pass to the park.
Roller coaster enthusiasts celebrated the 90th anniversary of the Racer at Kennywood amusement park in West Mifflin on Saturday.

The iconic coaster is the 11th oldest in the world and one of three single-track racing coasters still in operation. Kennywood offered a free 2018 season pass to the rider who accumulated the most wins on the racer on Saturday. The park also awarded other prizes for achievements like youngest rider and most rides in a single day.

The Racer, which was built in 1927, is listed as a "Coaster Landmark" by the group American Coaster Enthusiasts.

Andrew Russell is a Tribune-Review staff photographer.

