See Smash Mouth, Red Bull Flugtag at Three Rivers Regatta
Updated 12 hours ago
Final details were announced this week for the 40th anniversary of the EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta, from Aug. 4 to 6.
The three-day land, air and water festival at Point State Park and the North Shore will include new additions such as the Red Bull Flugtag on Aug. 5, featuring a homemade human-powered flying craft competition. Forty teams will launch their homemade flying machines off a 22-foot flight deck.
In addition to the powerboat races, traditional regatta events will include daily jet ski stunt shows, a 90-foot tall Wheel of Lights Ferris wheel, a lighted boat parade honoring Pittsburgh icons on Aug. 5, and the Alcosan 3 Rivers Proud Anything That Floats Race on Aug. 6.
Nightly live music shows at 8 p.m. include country crooner Easton Corbin Aug. 4, Smash Mouth Aug. 5, The Defibulators on Aug. 6 with opening act the Raelyn Nelson Band at 6:30 p.m., featuring the granddaughter of music legend Willie Nelson.
Fireworks are set for 9:30 p.m. Aug. 6
Details: yougottaregatta.org
Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.