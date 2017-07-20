Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

See Smash Mouth, Red Bull Flugtag at Three Rivers Regatta
Mary Ann Thomas | Thursday, July 20, 2017, 11:48 a.m.
Heidi Murrin | Tribune-Review
Powerboats take off from the starting point July 3, 2013, on the North Shore in the finals at the Three Rivers Regatta.

Updated 12 hours ago

Final details were announced this week for the 40th anniversary of the EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta, from Aug. 4 to 6.

The three-day land, air and water festival at Point State Park and the North Shore will include new additions such as the Red Bull Flugtag on Aug. 5, featuring a homemade human-powered flying craft competition. Forty teams will launch their homemade flying machines off a 22-foot flight deck.

In addition to the powerboat races, traditional regatta events will include daily jet ski stunt shows, a 90-foot tall Wheel of Lights Ferris wheel, a lighted boat parade honoring Pittsburgh icons on Aug. 5, and the Alcosan 3 Rivers Proud Anything That Floats Race on Aug. 6.

Nightly live music shows at 8 p.m. include country crooner Easton Corbin Aug. 4, Smash Mouth Aug. 5, The Defibulators on Aug. 6 with opening act the Raelyn Nelson Band at 6:30 p.m., featuring the granddaughter of music legend Willie Nelson.

Fireworks are set for 9:30 p.m. Aug. 6

Details: yougottaregatta.org

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

Related Content
Designer plans to launch Flying Pittsburgh Parking Chair at Regatta 
Ask Pittsburghers to build something that flies and, naturally, someone goes for the iconic parking chair. ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.