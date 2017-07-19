Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Trump to rally Tuesday in Ohio's blue-collar Youngstown

The Associated Press | Wednesday, July 19, 2017, 10:42 p.m.
REUTERS
Donald Trump gestures at a news conference near the U.S.- Mexico border outside of Laredo, Texas, on July 23, 2015.

Updated 18 hours ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio — President Trump is returning to the blue-collar Ohio city where frustrated former Democrats crossed party lines last year to help send him to the White House.

The Republican president will appear in Youngstown Tuesday night for an event at the Covelli Centre.

The rally will come days after an Ohio visit by Vice President Mike Pence, who will be featured Saturday at the annual dinner of the Ohio Republican Party.

Both visits come amid continuing tensions between the Trump administration and Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a fellow Republican who's become a leading voice against congressional efforts for replacing the Affordable Care Act.

In a steady stream of national interviews, op-eds and letters to Congress, Kasich has hammered home the need for bipartisanship in Washington to reach an acceptable compromise.

The 2016 presidential candidate is a Trump critic and just last week sparred with Pence, too, over the governor's defense of Medicaid expansion made available to states under the federal health care law.

Pence called Kasich out during the National Governors Association meeting Friday. He said that, under Ohio's Medicaid expansion, “nearly 60,000 disabled citizens are stuck on waiting lists, leaving them without the care they need for months or even years.”

Kasich rejected the claim as false and misleading. Pence has since retreated on his position.

The governor does not plan to attend Saturday's GOP dinner featuring Pence, citing a family obligation.

General admission tickets to the Trump rally are available online and are available on a first-come basis. Up to two tickets may be requested per mobile phone number.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.