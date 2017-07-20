Carlow says cameras missed vandal who broke hands from Jesus statue

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Surveillance video near Carlow University provided no clues as to who broke the hands from a granite statue of Jesus on campus — or when the vandal, or vandals, might have struck, university officials said Thursday.

University officials discovered the vandalism Wednesday. Spokesman Drew Wilson said the vandalism occurred sometime after early May, as officials have a photo from the time of a student in front of the statue – hands intact.

“The cameras are focused on the sidewalk and the parking lot, and the statue is in the middle there,” Wilson said. Officials had said they hoped some clue could be gleaned from the footage.

Wilson said the cameras can be panned by a dispatch officer, but that happens only when the officer knows something worth capturing is happening.

“They're pointed where people are walking,” Wilson said. “It just so happens that (the statue) is in a space that wasn't covered by the cameras.”

He said he suspects the vandalism happened sometime after the spring semester in mid-May. After that, the parking lot near the statue would be largely empty most of the time.

The statue, which shows Jesus with his hands raised toward the sky, once belonged to nearby St. Agnes Church.

Wilson said the hands, which appear to have been broken off rather than cut off, were not found near the statue. The outstretched arms are intact.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.