Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Weekend Liberty Bridge closure scheduled, but stormy weather looms
Matthew Santoni | Thursday, July 20, 2017, 10:33 a.m.
James Knox | Tribune-Review
The Liberty Bridge.

Updated 5 hours ago

Weekend weather will determine if PennDOT contractors can shut down the Liberty Bridge and Tunnels for the weekend, one of a handful of planned closures left this summer.

Joseph B. Fay Co. plans to close all lanes of the bridge and the outbound side of the tunnels from 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday to continue the $80.08 million reconstruction project. The outbound tunnel and P.J. McArdle Roadway will remain open.

The same sections will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday so crews can prepare for the weekend's latex-overlay work.

Traffic will be detoured via the Fort Pitt Bridge and Tunnels.

PennDOT District 11 spokesman Steve Cowan said that, if construction can happen this weekend and stay on-schedule, only four more weekend closures of the bridge were anticipated for this summer. PennDOT and its contractors will decide by Friday afternoon if the National Weather Service's predictions of thunderstorms possible late Friday and likely Saturday will cancel the weekend's closure.

The overall bridge and ramp reconstruction project is expected to last until 2018.

The detailed detours, via PennDOT:

Outbound Liberty Bridge from Downtown Pittsburgh

• Take Grant Street to I-376

• Take the ramp to West I-376 toward Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport

• Follow I-376 westbound across the Fort Pitt Bridge and through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

• Take Exit 69A toward South 19 Banksville Road

• Keep left and loop back to eastbound I-376

• Take Exit 69B toward South Truck US 19/Route 51 Uniontown

• Merge onto southbound Route 51 and follow back to the Liberty Tunnel

• End detour

Outbound Liberty Bridge from Westbound Route 885 (Boulevard of the Allies)

• From the Boulevard of the Allies take the ramp to North I-579 to I-279 Veterans Bridge Exit

• Take the Convention Center/7th Avenue Exit

• Turn right onto Grant Street

• Turn left onto 11th Street

• Continue straight onto the 10th Street Bypass

• Take the I-376 West Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport Exit

• Follow I-376 westbound across the Fort Pitt Bridge and through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

• Take Exit 69A toward South 19 Banksville Road

• Keep left and loop back to eastbound I-376

• Take Exit 69B toward South Truck US 19/Route 51 Uniontown

• Merge onto southbound Route 51 and follow back to the Liberty Tunnel

• End detour

Outbound Liberty Bridge from Route 380 (Bigelow Boulevard)

• From PA 380, take the Consol Center/6th Avenue Exit

• Take the 6th Avenue Exit

• Turn right onto Grant Street

• Turn left onto 11th Street

• Continue straight onto the 10th Street Bypass

• Take the I-376 West Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport Exit

• Follow I-376 westbound across the Fort Pitt Bridge and through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

• Take Exit 69A toward South 19 Banksville Road

• Keep left and loop back to eastbound I-376

• Take Exit 69B toward South Truck US 19/Route 51 Uniontown

• Merge onto southbound Route 51 and follow back to the Liberty Tunnel

• End detour

Outbound Liberty Bridge from I-279 Parkway North

• From southbound I-279, take the I-279 South Fort Pitt Bridge Exit

• Take the South I-279/To I-376 Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport Exit

• Take the West I-376 Fort Pitt Bridge Exit

• Follow I-376 westbound across the Fort Pitt Bridge and through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

• Take Exit 69A toward South 19 Banksville Road

• Keep left and loop back to eastbound I-376

• Take Exit 69B toward South Truck US 19/Route 51 Uniontown

• Merge onto southbound Route 51 and follow back to the Liberty Tunnel

• End detour

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or via Twitter @msantoni.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.