Weekend Liberty Bridge closure scheduled, but stormy weather looms

Weekend weather will determine if PennDOT contractors can shut down the Liberty Bridge and Tunnels for the weekend, one of a handful of planned closures left this summer.

Joseph B. Fay Co. plans to close all lanes of the bridge and the outbound side of the tunnels from 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday to continue the $80.08 million reconstruction project. The outbound tunnel and P.J. McArdle Roadway will remain open.

The same sections will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday so crews can prepare for the weekend's latex-overlay work.

Traffic will be detoured via the Fort Pitt Bridge and Tunnels.

PennDOT District 11 spokesman Steve Cowan said that, if construction can happen this weekend and stay on-schedule, only four more weekend closures of the bridge were anticipated for this summer. PennDOT and its contractors will decide by Friday afternoon if the National Weather Service's predictions of thunderstorms possible late Friday and likely Saturday will cancel the weekend's closure.

The overall bridge and ramp reconstruction project is expected to last until 2018.

The detailed detours, via PennDOT:

Outbound Liberty Bridge from Downtown Pittsburgh

• Take Grant Street to I-376

• Take the ramp to West I-376 toward Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport

• Follow I-376 westbound across the Fort Pitt Bridge and through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

• Take Exit 69A toward South 19 Banksville Road

• Keep left and loop back to eastbound I-376

• Take Exit 69B toward South Truck US 19/Route 51 Uniontown

• Merge onto southbound Route 51 and follow back to the Liberty Tunnel

• End detour

Outbound Liberty Bridge from Westbound Route 885 (Boulevard of the Allies)

• From the Boulevard of the Allies take the ramp to North I-579 to I-279 Veterans Bridge Exit

• Take the Convention Center/7th Avenue Exit

• Turn right onto Grant Street

• Turn left onto 11th Street

• Continue straight onto the 10th Street Bypass

• Take the I-376 West Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport Exit

• Follow I-376 westbound across the Fort Pitt Bridge and through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

• Take Exit 69A toward South 19 Banksville Road

• Keep left and loop back to eastbound I-376

• Take Exit 69B toward South Truck US 19/Route 51 Uniontown

• Merge onto southbound Route 51 and follow back to the Liberty Tunnel

• End detour

Outbound Liberty Bridge from Route 380 (Bigelow Boulevard)

• From PA 380, take the Consol Center/6th Avenue Exit

• Take the 6th Avenue Exit

• Turn right onto Grant Street

• Turn left onto 11th Street

• Continue straight onto the 10th Street Bypass

• Take the I-376 West Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport Exit

• Follow I-376 westbound across the Fort Pitt Bridge and through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

• Take Exit 69A toward South 19 Banksville Road

• Keep left and loop back to eastbound I-376

• Take Exit 69B toward South Truck US 19/Route 51 Uniontown

• Merge onto southbound Route 51 and follow back to the Liberty Tunnel

• End detour

Outbound Liberty Bridge from I-279 Parkway North

• From southbound I-279, take the I-279 South Fort Pitt Bridge Exit

• Take the South I-279/To I-376 Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport Exit

• Take the West I-376 Fort Pitt Bridge Exit

• Follow I-376 westbound across the Fort Pitt Bridge and through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

• Take Exit 69A toward South 19 Banksville Road

• Keep left and loop back to eastbound I-376

• Take Exit 69B toward South Truck US 19/Route 51 Uniontown

• Merge onto southbound Route 51 and follow back to the Liberty Tunnel

• End detour

