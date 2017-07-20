Allegheny County licenses new restaurants, bakery and grocery
Updated 4 hours ago
Allegheny County Health Department licensed 11 new food establishments last month, including six restaurants, two confectionaries, one bakery, a grocery store and a coffee shop.
The county does not know whether all the eateries are open yet, said David Zazac of the health department.
The eateries in Pittsburgh are:
• Olive Oil's Pizzeria, 930 Brookline Blvd. in Brookline
• La Catrina Mexican Restaurant, 1603 Broadway Ave. in Beechview
• Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza, 3621 Forbes Ave. in Oakland
• Pittsburgh Popcorn, 547 Liberty Avenue, in Downtown
• Frozen Spoon, 4715 Liberty Ave. in Bloomfield
• Szechuan Spice, 5700 Centre Ave. in Shadyside
• Most High Creations, 5200 Lytle St. in Greenfield
The eateries outside of Pittsburgh are:
• Duck Donuts, 100 Siena Drive, Suite 220, Upper St. Clair
• Redwood Café, 698 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon
• Home Plate Pizza Company, 3181 Washington Pike, Collier
• Griff's Grounds, 1817 Leechburg Road, Penn Hills
The county highlighted the following eateries for using trans fat-free cooking oils: Olive Oil's Pizzeria, Redwood Cafe, La Catrina Mexican Restuarant, Home Plate Pizza Company and Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza.
“We encourage all new eateries to take that step toward living well,” Health Department Director Dr. Karen Hacker said in a news release.
Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.