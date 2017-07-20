Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Allegheny County licenses new restaurants, bakery and grocery
Theresa Clift | Thursday, July 20, 2017, 1:03 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Allegheny County Health Department licensed 11 new food establishments last month, including six restaurants, two confectionaries, one bakery, a grocery store and a coffee shop.

The county does not know whether all the eateries are open yet, said David Zazac of the health department.

The eateries in Pittsburgh are:

• Olive Oil's Pizzeria, 930 Brookline Blvd. in Brookline

• La Catrina Mexican Restaurant, 1603 Broadway Ave. in Beechview

• Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza, 3621 Forbes Ave. in Oakland

• Pittsburgh Popcorn, 547 Liberty Avenue, in Downtown

• Frozen Spoon, 4715 Liberty Ave. in Bloomfield

• Szechuan Spice, 5700 Centre Ave. in Shadyside

• Most High Creations, 5200 Lytle St. in Greenfield

The eateries outside of Pittsburgh are:

• Duck Donuts, 100 Siena Drive, Suite 220, Upper St. Clair

• Redwood Café, 698 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon

• Home Plate Pizza Company, 3181 Washington Pike, Collier

• Griff's Grounds, 1817 Leechburg Road, Penn Hills

The county highlighted the following eateries for using trans fat-free cooking oils: Olive Oil's Pizzeria, Redwood Cafe, La Catrina Mexican Restuarant, Home Plate Pizza Company and Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza.

“We encourage all new eateries to take that step toward living well,” Health Department Director Dr. Karen Hacker said in a news release.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.