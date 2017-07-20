Two Pitt students checked for exposure to cyanide after accident
Updated 7 hours ago
Two University of Pittsburgh students were treated Thursday morning for minor exposure to cyanide after an accident inside the laboratory of the Chevron Science Center in Oakland, a spokesman said.
One of the students dropped a 5 ml vial of a cyanide compound around 10:15 a.m., shattering the glass, said Pitt spokesman Joe Miksch. The incident occurred inside a lab on the 11th floor on the building on Parkman Avenue.
Medics evaluated both students at the scene and they refused further treatment, he said.
Hazardous materials workers are cleaning up the accident and building workers increased ventilation within the building until “things are back to normal,” according to Miksch.
There were some reports that three students were exposed, but Miksch said two were involved.
