Consumer alert lifted for North Side's Isaly's

The Allegheny County Health Department on Thursday lifted a consumer alert against Isaly's restaurant on the North Side.

The department issued the alert after an inspection Monday found 18 violations at the restaurant on East Ohio Street.

One high-risk violation said refrigerated food was not kept at the appropriate temperature.

A county reinspection Thursday found 11 violations were fixed, including the high-risk violation, according to a county report.

The seven low- and medium-risk violations that remained Thursday included the lack of a certified food protection manager, cracked floor tiles and lack of public restrooms.

Cigarette butts that had been found near the stove had been removed.

The restaurant is not affiliated with the Isaly's brand that sells deli products and ice cream in grocery stores.

