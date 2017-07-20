Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Herbert Needleman, who linked kids' lead exposure to health issues, dies

The Associated Press | Thursday, July 20, 2017, 12:42 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Dr. Herbert Needleman, a pediatrician and University of Pittsburgh researcher who linked lead exposure in children to health and intelligence issues, has died. He was 89.

The Ralph Shugar Chapel is handling funeral arrangements and confirmed Needleman died Tuesday in Pittsburgh. A cause was not immediately reported.

Needleman was also a psychiatrist and had been a professor of psychiatry and pediatrics at Pitt's School of Medicine and Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic.

But he was best known for his research in the 1970s that led companies to remove lead from gasoline and other products after documenting behavior problems, lower intelligence scores and worse school performance in children exposed to lead.

There will be no visitation before services Friday at 10 a.m. at Rodef Shalom Temple in Pittsburgh.

