Sheriff's deputy finds woman's body during Whitehall traffic stop

A traffic stop in Whitehall on Wednesday led an Allegheny County Sheriff's Office deputy to a gruesome discovery in the back seat of the vehicle — the body of a woman.

Ashley Morgenstern, 32, was pronounced dead about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday after the deputy followed an erratic driver to a dead-end street.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the deputy was patrolling Whitehall when a female motorist flagged him down and reported a brown van driving all over the road, according to Chief Deputy Kevin Kraus.

The deputy, who Kraus did not name, found the van on Baptist Road and followed the driver to dead-end Plymouth Avenue, where the driver stopped in the middle of the street.

The deputy went to the window of the driver, later identified as 26-year-old Joseph Sokolowski, who he said appeared to be under the influence of opioids. In the back, he saw a naked woman sprawled across the backseat.

“He immediately attempted to revive her, but she was blue and cold to the touch,” Kraus said.

Sokolowski is charged with abuse of a corpse, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence.

