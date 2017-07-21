Morgan Yoney receives new kidney from the ultimate donor — her mom

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cystic fibrosis is a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time. More than 30,000 people are living with cystic fibrosis in the United States.

Morgan Yoney is ready to live, which seems like a fair request.

Diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at 9 months old, she's already undergone two double-lung transplants, a liver transplant and this week received a kidney from a living donor — her mother Tammy.

Now 23, Morgan's fought through it all with a positive spirit, flashing her smile for reporters Friday during a news conference at UPMC Montefiore in Oakland, where the most recent transplant took place.

"My mom's my best friend and it just means a lot that she would go through all that just to give me a second chance at life again," Morgan said.

This is Morgan Yoney, who suffers from cystic fibrosis. This week her mom gave her a kidney at UPMC Montefiore. pic.twitter.com/7MYRq9Aroo — Ben Schmitt (@bencschmitt) July 21, 2017

Mom had no second thoughts.

"She's so sweet," Tammy Yoney said of her daughter's best friend comments. "I feel very blessed, not only to give her life once but I got to give it to her twice. I would do it again in a heartbeat."

This is Morgan's mom and donor, Tammy. Story to follow on @TribLIVE pic.twitter.com/gsnPzDo7S0 — Ben Schmitt (@bencschmitt) July 21, 2017

In December, Morgan, of Waynesburg, underwent her second, lifesaving double-lung transplant. The first one came along with a liver transplant. Over the years, her body eventually rejected both lungs, leading to the second transplant.

Dr. Amit Tevar, who performed the kidney transplant, explained that her kidneys failed due to years of taking immunosuppressant drugs. He said Morgan's life quality was limited because she was on dialysis three or four times a week for as long as seven hours a session.

Her new kidney is functioning well.

"No longer does Morgan have to do dialysis," said Tevar, who is surgical director of kidney and pancreas transplantation at UPMC. "She can actually maintain, go home and do the things she did before. She'll have no dietary restrictions or anything else."

Throughout her life, Morgan, on dialysis since November, said she's taught herself to focus on the positive side of her setbacks.

"Now, I want to go travel and be able to do things that I wasn't able to do when I was on dialysis," she said. "I just want to get to live a little."

Her mother concurred, saying Morgan should get to experience life as a 23-year-old. She wants to go to places like Bora Bora. The family will start with relatives in South Dakota and Texas.

"She really wants to go see the world and she deserves it," Tammy Yoney said.

She may get that chance.

"Her prognosis is going to be remarkable," Tevar said. "She's young and healthy and she did well through the operation."

Given her prior transplants, "it's technically challenging, but Morgan has done most of the heavy lifting."

Her discharge from Montefiore in Oakland could come as soon as this weekend.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @bencschmitt