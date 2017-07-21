Police investigating early morning gunfire in Fineview

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh police are searching for the person responsible for a string of gunshots early Friday morning near a Fineview intersection prone to gunfire.

Officers responded shortly after 1 a.m. for a report of shots fire near Meadville Street, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler.

Officers searched the area but found no suspect and no victim, Toler said. A gray Honda CRV with bullet damage was found a short distance away on Sandusky Street. On Belleau Drive, officers found five shell casings.

The CRV has since been reported stolen, Toler said.

The area near the intersection of Belleau Drive and Belleau Street has been the site of several shootings in recent months.

A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning on Belleau Drive near the Allegheny Dwellings housing complex. In the middle of the afternoon on June 17, two people were shot and injured in the same area, and another person was shot and injured a week prior.

Anyone with information can call Zone 1 police at 412-323-7201. Callers can remain anonymous.

