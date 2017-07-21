2 Blush Gentlemen's Club dancers accused of selling sex and cocaine

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Undercover Pittsburgh police officers charged two former dancers who worked at Blush Gentleman's Club with prostitution and drug dealing offenses after they conducted a sting Wednesday night in response to complaints.

Austacia McConville, 27, is charged with conspiracy, prostitution, promoting prostitution and resisting arrest. Ashley Ugoletti, 27, is charged with possession with intent to deliver, prostitution and conspiracy.

Jonathan Kamin, an attorney for the club, said the women have been fired and the club is cooperating with police.

“We do not tolerate or condone this type of behavior,” Kamin said.

Owner Albert Bortz could not be reached.

According to the criminal complaint, McConville agreed to perform sex acts on two undercover detectives for $1,200 in a hotel. Police wrote that McConville also agreed to bring Ugoletti with her to the hotel for the same purposes.

Ugoletti also agreed to sell cocaine to the detectives for another $100, according to the complaint.

Police wrote that when officers arrived to arrest the two, McConville refused to be taken into custody and threatened officers with a vape cigarette. She also tried to hit the officers with her shoes while saying, “You're not cops, get the (expletive) out of here.”

The women were arrested shortly after midnight Thursday, arraigned later that morning and released on nonmonetary bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.

Detectives arrested two women at the club in 2013 under similar circumstances.

Undercover officers posed as patrons celebrating a birthday, and two women agreed to engage in sex acts in a private room and make it a “really, really happy birthday,” police said at the time.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.