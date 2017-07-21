Allegheny County could be getting help to conduct home lead inspections

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County could receive Medicaid dollars to help pay for county inspections in homes of children poisoned by lead, officials from a national organization have found.

The discovery came to light during an 18-month process in which officials from the Green and Healthy Homes Initiative examined ways the city and county can improve conditions in homes to decrease asthma, lead poisoning and other children's health issues.

Pittsburgh on Friday became the 19th city to sign a compact with the organization, formalizing the partnership between the city, county and nonprofits in the effort.

The county performs home inspections to find the lead sources for children with 10 micrograms per deciliter or more of lead detected in blood tests. Health Department Director Dr. Karen Hacker says the department lacks the funding to lower the lead exposure threshold that would trigger an inspection to 5 mcg/dL. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's defines that as an elevated lead level.

Mayor Bill Peduto said the partnership would help with efforts to remove lead paint hazards from homes.

"Whether it's in Homewood or the Mon Valley, as we look to creating new opportunities in home ownership, we look to make sure that those homes are not only energy efficient, but healthy for the families that will be living there," Peduto said.

Other recommendations from the organization include adopting standards for demolition of vacant homes so lead and asbestos are not released into the air, said Ruth Ann Norton, president and CEO of the organization.

The group also recommended the city and county work with foreclosed properties in the region to get them cleaned up before they are resold with lead hazards, and to tighten the timeframe for municipal enforcement of certain violations.

The effort will also streamline the application process for families seeking help with multiple initiatives, such as weatherization, lead, pest management and roof repair, Norton said.

The pact does not expire, Norton said.

"You start to see things change relatively rapidly," Norton said. "For at least a three-year period, we will be robustly moving this."

Pittsburgh is the second city in the state to sign the compact after Philadelphia, Norton said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @tclift.