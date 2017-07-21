Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

China to Pittsburgh flights delayed until next summer
Theresa Clift | Friday, July 21, 2017, 5:42 p.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Marina Lane, 6, of Charlestown, N.H., left, and Gabrielle Wheeler, 13, of Dudley, Mass., wait for a flight in Pittsburgh International Airport on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

Updated 3 hours ago

Pittsburgh International Airport officials on Friday said charter flights to and from China that were slated to start this year will be postponed until next summer.

The delay will give Chinese tourism company Caissa Touristic more time to promote and sell tickets for the flight, said Bob Kerlik, an airport spokesman. The company hasn't started to sell tickets.

The airport announced the flight in March after Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, Allegheny Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis and other officials traveled to China to meet with airlines and tour operators.

An agreement with Caissa Touristic hasn't been signed. Such an agreement would determine the destination or destinations in China the flights would serve, the frequency of the flights, whether any incentives would be provided, and other details.

It won't be signed until service dates for next year are determined, Kerlik said.

The company plans to sell tickets for those interested in nonstop service to China on the return flights.

Officials want the charter flights to lead to regular service between Pittsburgh and China.

The airport also announced passenger numbers Friday.

In June, 832,781 people traveled through the airport compared to 780,863 last year — a 6.6 percent increase and the airport's busiest June since 2007, according to an airport news release.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @tclift.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.