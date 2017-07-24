Pittsburgh doesn't intend to repeat mistakes of Penn Avenue rehab

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Heather Anderson is worried that a second phase of construction on Penn Avenue through Garfield in 2019 will mirror a first phase that dragged on for nearly three years and obstructed access to businesses, homes and parking.

Pittsburgh City Council has authorized the Mayor's Office and the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure to begin a bidding procedure for the $6 million project set to begin in 2019. It's expected to last for up to 16 months.

“We're really worried about it,” said Anderson, 38, who lives in a four-block section from Evaline to Graham Street that is slated for rehabilitation. “Parking is the main thing. There isn't going to be anywhere to park.”

The first phase from Mathilda Street to Evaline dragged on for more than one year past its deadline and was plagued with cost overruns that inflated the $4.9 million budget by nearly 30 percent.

The project was a nightmare for residents. It drove some businesses to the verge of bankruptcy, prompting the Pittsburgh Urban Redevelopment Authority to issue low-interest loans so shops could stay afloat.

“We won't be repeating those mistakes,” said Patrick Hassett, the city's assistant director of transportation and infrastructure.

City officials blamed first-phase problems on unforeseen conditions, including contaminated soil below the street surface, unmarked utility lines and covered-over sidewalk vaults that once provided access to coal furnaces.

Hassett said the contractors will drill into the street to check for contaminated soil and locate utility lines. They will also check buildings to find sidewalk vaults.

“We have to have accurate information of what's under the ground and where it's under the ground,” Hassett said. “The only way to do that is to physically get in there because the maps that we have are not accurate.”

He said the city will keep business owners informed. This time the city, not contractors, will set traffic patterns to minimize impact.

Contractors will be held to tight schedules with penalties for delays built into contracts. They will not be permitted to park equipment or store materials on Penn Avenue as they did during the first phase.

“They need to keep their project areas clean and staging areas contained to minimize impact on adjacent business,” Hassett said.

Rick Swartz, executive director of the Bloomfield-Garfield Corp., said replacing the street and sidewalks will create havoc for the neighborhood, but improvements are necessary.

“We wouldn't do this if we didn't think the long-term impact outweighed the short-term construction,” he said.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.