Liberty Avenue in Pittsburgh to get turning lane, traffic light upgrade

Pittsburgh's Penn Avenue isn't the only major street scheduled for a face lift in 2019.

The city is planning to reduce four-lane Liberty Avenue from 12th Street to 34th Street in the Strip District down to three lanes with a turning lane in the middle, plus make improvements to traffic signals, cross walks and sidewalks, according to Amanda Purcell, a Pittsburgh traffic engineer.

Pittsburgh City Council last week introduced a bill that would authorize the mayor's office to execute agreements for federal highway safety grant funding that will pay for about half of the $4.9 million project.

City officials said that section of street is too narrow for four lanes and unsafe for pedestrians to cross.

Plans call for one wide lane in each direction with a center lane for left turns.

Purcell said the street would be repaved and deteriorated sidewalks replaced. The city also is considering sensors for new traffic signals that can operate stop lights according to traffic flow, she said.

