Allegheny

Increased passengers at Pitt International Airport break 10-year record
Mary Ann Thomas | Friday, July 21, 2017, 6:03 p.m.
Keith Hodan | Tribune-Review
Planes taxi and board passengers near the airside terminal at the Pittsburgh International Airport, Thursday, January 30, 2014.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Pittsburgh International Airport had its busiest June in a decade with 832,781 travelers, with total passengers up 6.6 percent for the month, according to the Allegheny County Airport Authority.

More passengers are expected this month as the airport hosts flights with 1 million arriving and departing seats. The last time the airport tallied more than 1 million seats in a month was in November of 2008, according to the Airport Authority.

The growth spurt is driven by new international service, lost cost flights and additional daily flights to popular cities.

New flights to Florida and other markets on Spirit and Allegiant airlines, as well as international service to Paris, Frankfurt and Reykjavik on Delta, Condor and WOW respectively led to the airport's busiest June and 14 straight months of growth.

Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis said the airport anticipates and is poised for more growth.

Recent announcement of increased service includes: Delta offering twice daily nonstop service to Boston beginning Oct.1, Jet Blue adding a sixth daily nonstop flight to Boston starting Oct. 29. Additionally, following OneJet's announcement of new service to Nashville, Southwest will add a second daily Nashville flight in October.

The number of airport passengers so far in 2017, at more than 4.1 million, is on track to best 2016.

