Pittsburgh police are searching for a car thief, possibly armed

Pittsburgh police are searching for a man, apparently armed, who stole two vehicles Saturday, crashing one of them into the porch of a house in Carrick.

The suspect stole a black Chevrolet Malibu around 9:40 a.m. from the parking lot of a CoGo's in the 1700 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard in Carrick after the driver went into the store and left the car running.

Police found the car after it crashed into a porch in the 200 block of Newett Street. Witnesses saw the suspect running away with what appeared to be a gun in hand.

Police think the same suspect about an hour later stole a black Hyundai Sonata from the 1400 block of Brownsville Road in Carrick, several blocks away from the crash scene. The driver told police he believed he dropped his keys after parking and taking his dog for a walk.

The car remains missing.

The suspect is described as a white male who is possibly between the ages of 20 and 30 years old. He was wearing a black Pirates baseball cap, a black T-shirt, and green and black camo cargo shorts.