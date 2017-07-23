Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh man accused of fatally shooting friend
Joe Napsha | Sunday, July 23, 2017, 10:27 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

A Pittsburgh man is accused of fatally shooting a friend at a house in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood Saturday afternoon in what Pittsburgh police said was an accident.

The suspect, Jakeub Nace, 21, is charged with homicide in the shooting death of John William Roberts, 21, of Pittsburgh, in the 5100 block of Lougean Avenue, city police said.

Roberts was shot in the chest at about 5:17 p.m. while in a basement level room at the home of a friend of both men, police said. When police arrived on the scene, Roberts was on his back in the driveway of the residence and Nace was performing cardio pulmonary resuscitation on the victim.

Paramedics transported the victim to UPMC Presbyterian in Oakland, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 6:05 p.m. A cause of death was not available Sunday morning from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

Nace told WPXI that the shooting was not intentional. He faces a preliminary hearing Aug. 4 before Allegheny County Judge Jeffrey A. Manning.

Roberts was Allegheny County's 58th homicide victim this year, according to county records.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

