Allegheny

Health inspectors issue consumer alerts about 2 Pittsburgh restaurants
Theresa Clift | Monday, July 24, 2017, 11:51 a.m.
Allegheny County Health Department issued consumer alerts for two Pittsburgh restaurants — one in Allentown and one in Hazelwood.

Inspectors issued the alerts because on Friday they documented 16 violations at Leon's Caribbean Restaurant in Allentown and 10 violations at Italian Village Pizza in Hazelwood.

At Leon's, inspectors reported they saw an employee lick his or her hand to taste some cooking oil and then proceeded to continue cooking without properly washed hands — a high-risk violation, according to the county report.

Inspectors found numerous flies at the facility, including two that were present on a large piece of raw beef being sliced — another high-risk violation.

Other violations included a discolored cutting board, rotten iceberg lettuce in the cooler and cabbage and onions stored in a bag on the floor.

Reached by phone Monday, Leon Rose, restaurant owner, said the staff had corrected all 16 violations and were awaiting a reinspection.

“We don't have any problems,” Rose said.

At Italian Village Pizza, inspectors found about 10 live roaches in the food preparation and storage areas, and numerous dead roaches, according to the county report — a high risk violation.

Inspectors also found mouse droppings, coolers that failed to keep food cold enough, and food without date markings.

The restaurant owner did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

