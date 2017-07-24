Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Driver smashes into car, utility pole at Route 51 dealership
Megan Guza | Monday, July 24, 2017, 1:12 p.m.
WPXI
A driver crashed in to at least one vehicle and a utility pole at a Route 51 car dealership Monday, July 24, 2017.
WPXI
A driver crashed in to at least one vehicle and a utility pole at a Route 51 car dealership Monday, July 24, 2017.

Updated 2 hours ago

A driver crashed Monday morning into at least one vehicle and a utility pole on the lot of an Overbrook car dealership on Saw Mill Run Boulevard.

The crash happened before 11:30 a.m. at Showcase Motors, authorities said. One person was taken to UPMC Mercy.

After the driver crashed into the vehicle and utility pole, the pole came down onto another car and brought down wires with it, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler.

Gas leaked from one vehicle onto Saw Mill Run Boulevard, also known as Route 51, Toler said. The road was redcued to one lane in both directions for part of the morning and afternoon.

No further information was immediately available.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

