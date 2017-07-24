Driver smashes into car, utility pole at Route 51 dealership
A driver crashed Monday morning into at least one vehicle and a utility pole on the lot of an Overbrook car dealership on Saw Mill Run Boulevard.
The crash happened before 11:30 a.m. at Showcase Motors, authorities said. One person was taken to UPMC Mercy.
After the driver crashed into the vehicle and utility pole, the pole came down onto another car and brought down wires with it, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler.
The car that went out of control actually hit two cars inside the lot of showcase motors route 51 is one lane in both directions #wpxi pic.twitter.com/KGvCOLoMOU— Stephen Banfield (@coachwpxi) July 24, 2017
Gas leaked from one vehicle onto Saw Mill Run Boulevard, also known as Route 51, Toler said. The road was redcued to one lane in both directions for part of the morning and afternoon.
No further information was immediately available.
Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.