Rayovac rewards owners of battery-powered clock beeping in wall for 13 years

For 13 years, Jerry and Sylvia Lynn kept time through a battery-powered alarm clock stuck inside a living room wall.

Every day at 7:50 p.m. — or 8:50 p.m. during daylight savings — the digital travel clock would start beeping for about a minute, drawing startled looks from visitors.

“It was a conversation piece,” said Jerry Lynn of Ross. “It would go off, and people would say, ‘Is that an alarm?' We'd say, ‘Yes it's an alarm,' and they'd say, ‘Where is it?' We had a good time with it.

“It was humorous, and I took a lot of kidding from the kids. It really didn't bother us. We got accustomed to the sound.”

In 2004, Lynn accidently dropped the clock into a heating duct after lowering it to mark an exact spot for drilling a new TV cable.

“It was a good idea, just not very good execution,” Lynn said. “It worked, but I didn't figure it would fall off the string I had it tied to.”

The Lynns figured the AA Rayovac battery would die after several months, but it kept on ticking.

Keith Andreen, owner of Low Cost Heating and Air Conditioning in West Mifflin heard a news story about the clock earlier this month and removed it for free.

“We offered our services for free just to get it out of the wall for them,” said Dawn Michelucci, a company installer, who helped with the job. “It didn't take us very long at all.”

Rayovac also heard about the Lynns, and a company executive plans to visit the couple on Friday to deliver a gift basket and offer a tour of a plant in Wisconsin where the battery was manufactured.

“Originally they were going to give us some batteries and it evolved from there,” Jerry Lynn said.

The clock is still keeping time with the same battery, only now it goes off at 11:15 a.m. Lynn said something happened to it in the wall and the settings no longer work. It occupies a spot on a living room mantle.

“It's surprising that a battery like that would last as long as it has,” Lynn said.

