Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Forgotten Andy Warhol silkscreen found in Alice Cooper's storage locker
Aaron Aupperlee | Monday, July 24, 2017, 4:24 p.m.
Rock star Alice Cooper kept Little Electric Chair, a silkscreen by Andy Warhol, in a tube in a storage locker for more than 40 years. He recently said he'd consider hanging it in his house.

Updated 2 hours ago

A previously forgotten Andy Warhol silkscreen potentially worth millions could finally make its way out of a tube in a storage locker and perhaps onto a wall in rock star Alice Cooper's home, according to The Guardian.

Cooper had kept a red version of Little Electric Chair, a silkscreen created from a photograph of the death chamber at Sing Sing prison, rolled up in a tube in a storage locker for more than 40 years, Shep Gordon, the rocker's longtime manager, told The Guardian.

“Truthfully, at the time no one thought it had any real value,” Gordon said. “Andy Warhol was not ‘Andy Warhol' back then. And it was all a swirl of drugs and drinking.”

Gordon remembered giving Cooper's girlfriend Cindy Lang $2,500 to buy the canvas in 1972. Warhol once went to a concert where Cooper pretended to be electrocuted in a chair identical to the one in the Little Electric Chair prints.

The canvas was forgotten until about four years ago when Gordon asked Cooper's mother about it. Gordon said they found the canvas rolled up in a tube in a storage locker among other items from Cooper's stage shows in the 1970, including an electric chair.

At that time, Cooper told Gordon he didn't want something of that value in his house. A green version of Little Electric Chair sold for $11.6 million in 2015.

Gordon told The Guardian that Cooper has since changed his mind about hanging up Little Electric Chair and may do so when he finishes his current tour at the end of the year.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.