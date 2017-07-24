Forgotten Andy Warhol silkscreen found in Alice Cooper's storage locker

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A previously forgotten Andy Warhol silkscreen potentially worth millions could finally make its way out of a tube in a storage locker and perhaps onto a wall in rock star Alice Cooper's home, according to The Guardian.

Cooper had kept a red version of Little Electric Chair, a silkscreen created from a photograph of the death chamber at Sing Sing prison, rolled up in a tube in a storage locker for more than 40 years, Shep Gordon, the rocker's longtime manager, told The Guardian.

“Truthfully, at the time no one thought it had any real value,” Gordon said. “Andy Warhol was not ‘Andy Warhol' back then. And it was all a swirl of drugs and drinking.”

Gordon remembered giving Cooper's girlfriend Cindy Lang $2,500 to buy the canvas in 1972. Warhol once went to a concert where Cooper pretended to be electrocuted in a chair identical to the one in the Little Electric Chair prints.

The canvas was forgotten until about four years ago when Gordon asked Cooper's mother about it. Gordon said they found the canvas rolled up in a tube in a storage locker among other items from Cooper's stage shows in the 1970, including an electric chair.

At that time, Cooper told Gordon he didn't want something of that value in his house. A green version of Little Electric Chair sold for $11.6 million in 2015.

Gordon told The Guardian that Cooper has since changed his mind about hanging up Little Electric Chair and may do so when he finishes his current tour at the end of the year.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer.