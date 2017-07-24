Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny Sheriff's deputy spots, stops 'most-wanted' sex offender during morning commute
Matthew Santoni | Monday, July 24, 2017, 4:24 p.m.
A sharp-eyed sheriff's deputy on his morning commute stopped and arrested a man recently added to Allegheny County's most-wanted list for failing to update his sex-offender registration and violating his parole, authorities said Monday.

According to a statement from the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was driving to work Monday morning along Penn Avenue in Wilkinsburg when he saw a man who resembled Anthony Wallace, 57, walking in the other direction.

Wallace had active warrants stemming from a May DUI charge that violated his parole from a 1983 rape case and probation for another DUI in 2016. When deputies went to the address where Wallace was registered per the state's requirements for sex offenders, the landlord said Wallace no longer lived there, so they filed new charges June 13 and Wallace was added to the Sheriff's “Most Wanted” list .

The deputy turned around, parked and got out to confirm whether the man he glimpsed was Wallace. The man initially denied it, but eventually admitted he was Wallace. Additional support from Wilkinsburg Police and the Sheriff's Office arrived and took Wallace into custody. His preliminary hearing is scheduled July 31 for the DUI charge and August 7 on the failure-to-register charges.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

