3 killed in Bethel Park crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Part of Library Road in Bethel Park was closed Tuesday morning after an overnight triple-fatal crash.

According to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV, Library Road was closed between Brightwood Road and Sarah Street.

A car crashed into a pole about 12:45 a.m. Four people were reportedly inside the car; three of them died, the news station reported. The fourth was taken to a hospital.

At about 4:30 a.m., crews were still working to clear the scene, and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office had been called to the scene.

Traffic may still be restricted in the area. Commuters may want to consider alternate routes, such as taking Kings School to Stoltz.

A power outage was also reported in the area. It was restored shortly before 5:30 a.m.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.