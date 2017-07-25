Marc Edwards, who highlighted Flint crisis, in Pittsburgh for lead audit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Marc Edwards, the Virginia Tech water quality expert who helped to expose the lead-tainted water crisis in Flint, Mich., will attend a news conference this afternoon alongside Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner, her office said.

Wagner plans to release an audit about the Allegheny County Health Department's response to elevated lead levels detected in children — the age group most at risk of experiencing negative health effects from lead exposure, a neurotoxin.

Wagner embarked on the audit in April in response to media reports, including one by the Tribune-Review, that found the county rarely penalizes landlords who fail to remove or contain lead paint in the homes of children who have elevated lead levels in their blood.

The same day, health department Director Dr. Karen Hacker announced the county would launch a lead task force.

The audit will include a response from the health department.

Edwards, a Virginia Tech professor, has spent more than a dozen years exposing problems related to pinhole leaks in copper pipes, lead in drinking water and government agency misconduct in Washington, according to a controller's office news release.

Last year, Edwards was named among the most influential people in the world by Fortune, Time and Politico.

The news conference is set for 3 p.m. in the Allegheny County Courthouse, Downtown.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669 or tclift@tribweb.com.