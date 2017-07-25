Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Building collapse in Millvale seriously injures 2 contractors
Tom Fontaine | Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 10:15 a.m.
A building partially collapsed Tuesday morning in Millvale injuring two contractors who were working on the facade.
An emergency worker inspects the roof of a building that partially collapsed Tuesday morning in Millvale. The building was found to be structurally sound, but two contractors were seriously injured when the brick facade they were removing collapsed onto them.

Two contractors were seriously injured Tuesday morning in Millvale when the brick facade of a vacant building they were working on collapsed onto them, authorities said.

The collapse happened around 10 a.m. on Grant Avenue, between Sherman and Hays streets. Contractors had been working on the building for the past several days, authorities said.

Ross/West View EMS Assistant Director Greg Porter said one of the contractors suffered a "significant head injury" when bricks fell on him, but he was conscious and able to speak with emergency responders at the scene.

The other worker suffered several fractures, according to Porter.

"I'm a little more concerned about him," Porter said.

Porter did not identify the men, but said they were taken to Allegheny General Hospital in the North Side.

Three other contractors at the site were not hurt.

Porter said the bricks collapsed onto the men as they worked to remove the facade. The rest of the building is structurally sound, he said.

Grant Avenue remained closed between Hays and Sherman streets as of 11 a.m. Porter expected it to reopen by noon.

