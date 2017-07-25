Portland narrows police chief search to 4, and 1 is from Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An assistant Pittsburgh police chief is among a small pool of candidates being considered to head the Portland, Ore., police department.

Assistant Chief Larry Scirotto is one of four finalists for the position, and one of two who agreed to have his name made public, according to The Oregonian.

The news outlet reported that Scirotto, current Portland Chief Mike Marshman, and two others make up the field of finalists. Scirotto will have an in-person interview with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler next week along with the other three candidates, according to the report.

Scirotto could not immediately be reached for comment. A police department spokesperson declined to comment.

Scirotto was promoted to assistant chief in Pittsburgh just over a year ago, moving from head of the former Major Crimes Unit to the Office of Professional Standards, where he has been tasked with analyzing and auditing the bureau's standards, conduct and performance.

Former Pittsburgh Chief Cameron McLay promoted Scirotto to commander in late 2014. Scirotto took over Zone 3 in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood when former Cmdr. Catherine McNeilly's retired.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.