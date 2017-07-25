Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Portland narrows police chief search to 4, and 1 is from Pittsburgh
Megan Guza | Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 1:57 p.m.
Jasmine Goldband | Trib Total Media
Pittsburgh police Lt. Larry Scirotto of Mount Washington gets a big hug from his aunt, Patty Arnold of Monessen, after she pinned Scirotto's badge on him after taking the oath of Commander during a promotions ceremony at the City-County building, Downtown Monday, Dec. 15, 2014.

Updated 51 minutes ago

An assistant Pittsburgh police chief is among a small pool of candidates being considered to head the Portland, Ore., police department.

Assistant Chief Larry Scirotto is one of four finalists for the position, and one of two who agreed to have his name made public, according to The Oregonian.

The news outlet reported that Scirotto, current Portland Chief Mike Marshman, and two others make up the field of finalists. Scirotto will have an in-person interview with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler next week along with the other three candidates, according to the report.

Scirotto could not immediately be reached for comment. A police department spokesperson declined to comment.

Scirotto was promoted to assistant chief in Pittsburgh just over a year ago, moving from head of the former Major Crimes Unit to the Office of Professional Standards, where he has been tasked with analyzing and auditing the bureau's standards, conduct and performance.

Former Pittsburgh Chief Cameron McLay promoted Scirotto to commander in late 2014. Scirotto took over Zone 3 in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood when former Cmdr. Catherine McNeilly's retired.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @meganguzaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.