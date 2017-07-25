PennDOT to restrict ramp from airport to Pittsburgh via Parkway West
Updated 2 hours ago
PennDOT contractors doing road work will narrow the ramp connecting arrivals at Pittsburgh International Airport to the city from Wednesday through September, officials said.
The ramp that carries traffic leaving the airport to eastbound Interstate 376, the primary highway for travelers heading into Pittsburgh, will be narrowed from two lanes to a single, 10-foot-wide lane starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, weather permitting, said PennDOT District 11 spokesman Steve Cowan.
Contractors with Swank Construction Co. LLC will be reconstructing the ramp as part of a $66.34 million project to rebuild and rehabilitate 7.5 miles of I-376. The overall project is expected to last until late November. PennDOT asks drivers to use caution and allow extra time to navigate the construction zone.
Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.