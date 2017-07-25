Pittsburgh's fire stations need the most repair work, report shows

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh would need $60 million to repair rundown police, fire and Emergency Medical Services stations, public works facilities, recreation centers and other buildings, according to a report the Mayor's Office released Tuesday.

Mayor Bill Peduto's office last year commissioned Massaro Construction Management Services for $1 million to assess all buildings owned by the city.

Massaro identified six buildings in need of immediate attention because they operate 24 hours per day: station No. 24 in the South Side, Zone 4 police station and fire station No. 18 in Squirrel Hill, station No. 7 in Stanton Heights, station No. 17 in Homewood, and the Medic 8 station in Allentown.

It noted that 10 other facilities should be rebuilt or demolished.

They include the Robert E. Williams recreation center in the Hill District, Leslie Pool building in Lawrenceville, Oliver Bath House in South Side, Cowley recreation center and pool in Troy Hill and the Chadwick recreation center in Lincoln-Lemington.

“There are no immediate plans to demolish or close buildings,” the Mayor's Office said. “Final decisions on the disposition of buildings will be subject to a robust public process with input from residents, employees and Pittsburgh City Council.”

The administration plans to hire a firm to organize building improvement efforts, including forming a committee of police officers, fire fighters, medics and union representatives to prioritize work. The manager would also conduct neighborhood meetings to gather community input.

The Office of Management and Budget will consider ways to fund building repairs, including money from the sale of city-owned properties and leases of city-owned properties.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or @bobbauder.