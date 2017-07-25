PA treasurer warns opioid wholesaler over overdose crisis

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The state treasurers of Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Illinois sent a letter Tuesday threatening to disinvest in drug distributor McKesson Corp. if the San Francisco-based company doesn't take steps to address the opioid epidemic.

The letter says McKesson and other drug wholesalers should have spotted “clear warning signs” as they shipped growing volumes of higher-dosage pills to states. The letter outlines steps the treasurers want McKesson to take to address opioid prescriptions and use.

“The opioid epidemic is a national catastrophe that has already devastated millions of lives and families,” Pennsylvania State Treasurer Joe Torsella said in a Tuesday news release. “Today's announcement is a clear warning: we expect those we invest in to be responsible partners in helping to end this crisis, not profit from it. It's time to put Pennsylvanians before profits.”

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

From 2007 to 2012, shipments of 30-milligram OxyContin tablets to West Virginia increased six-fold while supplies of 15-mg pills tripled and 10-mg pills nearly doubled, the letter states. The higher dosages are more dangerous, contributing to soaring numbers of overdose deaths, the letter states.

“While the opioid epidemic has been brutal for millions of Americans, it has been very good to wholesalers of these drugs,” the letter states.

McKesson is the fifth-largest corporation in America, the letter states.

The letter calls on the company to create an independent board chair position, hire an outside company to prepare a public report on the financial risks associated with McKesson's opioid distribution (including lawsuits), tie corporate pay to progress against the opioid fight and prepare a report on the epidemic and potential responses.

If the company takes no action, each treasurer's office will “re-evaluate its financial position in the … company and strongly encourage other institutional investors to do the same,” a news release on the letter states.

The state Treasury owns 2,740 shares of McKesson, worth about $450,000, according to a Treasury Department spokeswoman.

The letter was sent in advance of the company's annual shareholder meeting Wednesday.

About 4,600 people died in 2016 in Pennsylvania from opioid overdose deaths, up 37 percent from the year earlier, according to Drug Enforcement Agency statistics. Overdose deaths reached new highs in Westmoreland County and Allegheny County .

Hospital admissions for heroin, an opiate to which pill addicts often turn, have also surged, according to a Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council report .

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.