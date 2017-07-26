Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh police arrest one of two suspects in two robberies
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 7:00 a.m.

Updated 41 minutes ago

Pittsburgh police responding to a shots fired report Tuesday arrested one of two suspects in at least two robberies in Bloomfield and Garfield.

Police spokeswoman Sonya Toler said officers were initially responding to a shots fired report in the 200 block of South Winebiddle Street in Bloomfield.

Upon arrival, they were flagged down by a man and a woman on South Winebiddle. The woman said she had just been robbed by two men.

The woman said both were black. One was short and wearing a grey and white hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans; the other was taller, had no shirt on and was wearing shorts. She said one had a gun.

Another call came over the radio of a second robbery on Kincaid Street nearby in Garfield.

Based on the description of the suspects in the first incident, one of the two was located by an officer and arrested.

More information is expected to be released later Wednesday morning.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

