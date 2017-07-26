Duquesne University professor Guskey charged with keying neighbors' cars

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Duquesne University professor known as a national expert on consumer trends allegedly admitted to police she had keyed several of her neighbor's vehicles because she didn't like them parking in front of her home.

Bridgeville police charged Audrey Guskey, 62, of Gregg Avenue with three counts of criminal mischief, including one felony charge.

Guskey has been an associate professor of marketing at Duquesne University for the past 24 years. She allegedly caused more than $10,000 worth of damages by keying her neighbor's vehicles, police said in court records.

According to court records, one of Guskey's neighbors told police on June 18 that he had set up a video camera after five vehicles had been keyed repeatedly over the last three months.

Guskey was allegedly caught on video walking down the street around 7 a.m. June 15, and keying a car belonging to the neighbor's girlfriend.

Damage to four of the vehicles totaled about $10,250, according to the criminal complaint against Guskey. The value of damage to the fifth vehicle was not provided.

Guskey was allegedly caught on video again on June 20, keying two vehicles she had previously vandalized.

Police said they contacted Guskey on Sunday, and she allegedly admitted to damaging four of the five vehicles, multiple times over the last few months.

“Guskey stated she didn't like when vehicles parked in front of her home,” the police complaint states.

Police cited Guskey's cooperation in telling her charges would be filed via summons.

Guskey could not immediately be reached for comment. A Duquesne spokesperson could not immediately be reached.

Guskey is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. Aug. 21 before District Judge Maureen McGraw-Desmet.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.