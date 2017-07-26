Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Rape charges dropped against Chartiers Valley High School graduate
Megan Guza | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 12:00 p.m.
Defense attorneys for a recent high school graduate charged with rape praised the district attorney for dropping the charges Wednesday and chastised Scott police for the "knee-jerk" decision to file the charges.

Prosecutors dropped all charges – which included rape, unlawful restraint and sexual assault – against Ross Wilkerson, 18, who earlier this year was led out of Chartiers Valley high school in handcuffs following the accusation.

Prosecutors said the young woman, who made the accusation, and her mother no longer wished to pursue the case and wanted to get on with their lives.

Defense attorneys Michael and Michele Santicola said investigators for the defense uncovered communications between the accuser and others and, Michael Santicola said, "a different picture of what happened emerged."

"Once that came out, quite frankly, I don't think that the commonwealth could have moved forward," he said.

Michael Santicola called the potential for charges against the accuser a slippery slope.

"I think this was a troubled girl. She was a minor at the time," he said. "If we talked about this in a vacuum – absolutely, there should be some ramification for people who make these allegations when they're not true, but that's a slippery slope, and it's not always so clear."

Michael Santicola criticized the police work that led to the charges, saying "basic research" would have painted a picture different than what the young woman initially said.

"We wouldn't be here. It doesn't happen in many situations where somebody tells a story and all of a sudden there's an affidavit of probable cause and, boom, there (are) charges," he said. "It's a burden."

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @meganguzaTrib.

