Allegheny

Pittsburgh puts all of its property data 'at your fingertips'
Bob Bauder | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 3:09 p.m.
A screenshot of the Burgh's Eye View database

At least 28 of the 1,585 properties that make up Downtown Pittsburgh are tax delinquent.

Twenty-five parcels have received tax abatements and another 39 are vacant.

That information, plus a lot more, is now available for the first time on Pittsburgh's Burgh's Eye View searchable online database .

Officials expanded the site to include information about city real estate. An interactive map and a search engine permit users to identify properties that are tax delinquent, city-owned, vacant, tax-exempt and those that carry liens.

“We've built this application, which for a very first time brings together information from the city's real estate department with the (Allegheny County) tax assessment to create a much clearer picture of what's actually going on with parcels and properties in our community,” said Laura Meixell, assistant director of the Department of Innovation and Performance.

Launched last year, the Burgh's Eye View site previously included public records such as crime statistics, building code violations and excessive noise complaints.

The parcel database includes information on every property in the city.

Thumbnails include a photograph and contain a link to the county assessment website, which identifies the owner by name.

City employees created the website.

“It didn't cost us anything,” said city Finance Director Paul Leger, adding that the city created the site as a public service. “Anybody can now find anything you want to know about a property.”

Mayor Bill Peduto recalled sifting through large ledgers to find city property available for sale. He said the site would help residents and employees address blight and market property for development.

“Now, sitting in your living room on your laptop, all of the information city government has is at your fingertips,” Peduto said.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or @bobbauder.

