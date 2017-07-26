Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Allegheny Health Network's operating profits rise, exceeding expectations
Wes Venteicher | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 6:00 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Allegheny General Hospital is part of the Allegheny Health Network.

Updated 16 minutes ago

Allegheny Health Network made more money than it projected for the first half of the year, reporting an operating income of $12.6 million for the six months that ended June 30, according to financial documents filed Wednesday.

The seven-hospital system had anticipated a $20 million loss for the period, according to a quarterly financial statement filed with state Insurance Department.

The network, formed in 2013 from the former West Penn Allegheny Health System, beat expectations for the third quarter in a row following years of losses, according to the filing.

The operating gain exceeded expectations by $32.6 million even as patient volumes fell slightly short of expectations in most categories.

Chief Financial Officer Jeff Crudele said more complex patients and more efficient billing operations drove the operating gain.

“Core business is continuing to improve, it's making steady improvement,” Crudele said. “It's not a one-time thing.”

He said the system has reduced denials from payers, improved its collection success rate and improved care coordination, reducing unnecessary hospital readmissions and boosting incentive payments related to quality measures.

Compared to this time last year, inpatient discharges were up 2.3 percent and physician office visits were up 3.5 percent, Crudele said.

AHN and Highmark Health compete with UPMC and UPMC Health Plan for customers. A state-brokered consent decree that has preserved access for some Highmark members to UPMC hospitals is expiring in 2019. A three-year plan AHN filed with the state calls for continued patient growth to stabilize the hospital system.

Crudele said more people with Highmark insurance, including those requiring complex medical care, are migrating to AHN.

AHN started offering same-day doctor visits in January and heavily advertised the program. Among the 85,000 same-day appointments it has scheduled since then, more than 17,000 were new patients, according to a news release.

The system, which includes Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison, has added more than 600 new full-time employees since last year, bringing the system's full-time workforce to about 17,100 people, Crudele said.

The system reported operating revenues of $1.5 billion and a net income of $28 million through June, according to the filing. The results mark the first mid-year gain since Highmark formed the system, spokesman Dan Laurent said in a statement. Highmark has invested more than $1 billion in the system and more expansions are planned.

For the three months ending June 30, operating revenues were $770 million and net income was $28 million.

The system lost $39 million in 2016, about $10 million more than it had projected. The system reported $2.9 billion in revenue for the year.

In an updated three-year plan filed in March, AHN estimated it would start to make money from operations in 2018 and that it would be in the black for net income in 2019, with an estimated income of $136 million.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.