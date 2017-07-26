Allegheny Health Network's operating profits rise, exceeding expectations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny Health Network made more money than it projected for the first half of the year, reporting an operating income of $12.6 million for the six months that ended June 30, according to financial documents filed Wednesday.

The seven-hospital system had anticipated a $20 million loss for the period, according to a quarterly financial statement filed with state Insurance Department.

The network, formed in 2013 from the former West Penn Allegheny Health System, beat expectations for the third quarter in a row following years of losses, according to the filing.

The operating gain exceeded expectations by $32.6 million even as patient volumes fell slightly short of expectations in most categories.

Chief Financial Officer Jeff Crudele said more complex patients and more efficient billing operations drove the operating gain.

“Core business is continuing to improve, it's making steady improvement,” Crudele said. “It's not a one-time thing.”

He said the system has reduced denials from payers, improved its collection success rate and improved care coordination, reducing unnecessary hospital readmissions and boosting incentive payments related to quality measures.

Compared to this time last year, inpatient discharges were up 2.3 percent and physician office visits were up 3.5 percent, Crudele said.

AHN and Highmark Health compete with UPMC and UPMC Health Plan for customers. A state-brokered consent decree that has preserved access for some Highmark members to UPMC hospitals is expiring in 2019. A three-year plan AHN filed with the state calls for continued patient growth to stabilize the hospital system.

Crudele said more people with Highmark insurance, including those requiring complex medical care, are migrating to AHN.

AHN started offering same-day doctor visits in January and heavily advertised the program. Among the 85,000 same-day appointments it has scheduled since then, more than 17,000 were new patients, according to a news release.

The system, which includes Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison, has added more than 600 new full-time employees since last year, bringing the system's full-time workforce to about 17,100 people, Crudele said.

The system reported operating revenues of $1.5 billion and a net income of $28 million through June, according to the filing. The results mark the first mid-year gain since Highmark formed the system, spokesman Dan Laurent said in a statement. Highmark has invested more than $1 billion in the system and more expansions are planned.

For the three months ending June 30, operating revenues were $770 million and net income was $28 million.

The system lost $39 million in 2016, about $10 million more than it had projected. The system reported $2.9 billion in revenue for the year.

In an updated three-year plan filed in March, AHN estimated it would start to make money from operations in 2018 and that it would be in the black for net income in 2019, with an estimated income of $136 million.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.