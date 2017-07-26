Goodwill hiring part-time support specialists
Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania is holding a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at its Workforce Development Center at 118 52nd Street in Lawrenceville.
The nonprofit is hiring several part-time community support specialists to work with small groups of people with disabilities. The specialists accompany groups on trips to the zoo, museums and libraries.
Staff and hiring managers will talk about the benefits of working for Goodwill, which include part-time hours, optional dental/vision insurance, daylight hours and no weekend hours.
People who apply online before the event will be eligible for an on-site interview Wednesday. Applicants need a valid driver's license, reliable transportation and must be able to pass state-mandated child abuse and criminal background checks.
