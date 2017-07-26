Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh names fire boat after Sophie Masloff, first woman elected mayor
Bob Bauder | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 5:33 p.m.
Mayor Sophie Masloff in 1992 and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire's new boat, which is named for Mayor Masloff.
Pittsburgh's new fire boat is named for Mayor Sophie Masloff, the first woman elected mayor of Pittsburgh. The Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company posted a photo of the boat Wednesday to Facebook.

Pittsburgh's new fireboat has arrived bearing the name of Sophie Masloff, one of the city's most popular and charismatic mayors, and the first woman elected to the post.

The boat is being held in dry dock until it passes a city inspection, according to public safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich requested the $542,000 purchase last year after city firefighters were unable to douse a boat on the Ohio River that caught fire in 2015. The boat sank and Hissrich said the city needed equipment to fight fires on the rivers.

Pittsburgh's last fireboat was christened the C.D. Scully in honor of former Mayor Cornelius D. Scully, who served from 1936-46. The boat was decommissioned and sold to Tampa in 1973.

Masloff, who died in 2014 at age 96 , was the city's first woman to serve as mayor and was the first woman to serve as a City Council president. Masloff sometimes referred to herself as Pittsburgh's "old Jewish grandmother." During her time as mayor from 1988 to 1994, she was known for her no-nonsense attitude and frequent quips.

Once, when a political opponent criticized her for negative campaigning, she replied, "That's like being called ugly by a frog."

The 34-foot fire boat built by Lake Assault Boats of Superior, Wis., is being stored at the city garage in the Strip District until radios, computers and other parts are installed.

The city plans to dock it at a marina in the South Side.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or @bobbauder.

