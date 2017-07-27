Serial robber sought in Allegheny County
Updated 12 minutes ago
Police are looking for a man suspected of at least 15 robberies in several Allegheny County communities over the last six months, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.
Quintin Dante Smith-Anderson, 24, is being sought in connection to the robberies, including one that occurred July 8 in Wilkinsburg, court records show.
He is a suspect in robberies in communities including Monroeville, Edgewood, Robinson, Penn Hills and Squirrel Hill, WPXI-TV reported.
Investigators said the robberies are becoming more frequent and violent. In at least one case in which Smith-Anderson is a suspect, surveillance images show a robber with a gun, the news station reported.
Police said Smith-Anderson has a tattoo of a brick wall on his right hand.
Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.