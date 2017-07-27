Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

East Pittsburgh chase ends with crash into North Braddock home
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, July 27, 2017, 5:42 a.m.
A car crashed into a North Braddock home Wednesday evening after a police chase that started in East Pittsburgh, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

Investigators told the news station that East Pittsburgh police tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver fled.

The driver tried to turn onto Pallas Street from Brinton Avenue but ended up going through a set of I-beams that Albert Senic had in his front yard to prevent cars from hitting his house.

The car slammed into the front porch and sheared a gas meter, causing significant damage to the home. The car burst into flames.

Senic said his granddaughter was sleeping inside.

“We were setting up for the fair and all of a sudden heard a horrific crash and the vehicle hit the side of the house,” Senic said. “We have these pillars here on the left and right side. We always thought it'd stop a vehicle from coming through the yard, but apparently it didn't.”

The driver ran off. About a half hour later, police said a man matching the suspect's description was found with a stolen gun in Swissvale.

Police have him in custody but are still investigating whether he was driving the car that crashed.

Police said the car wasn't stolen.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

