East Pittsburgh chase ends with crash into North Braddock home

A car crashed into a North Braddock home Wednesday evening after a police chase that started in East Pittsburgh, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

Investigators told the news station that East Pittsburgh police tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver fled.

The driver tried to turn onto Pallas Street from Brinton Avenue but ended up going through a set of I-beams that Albert Senic had in his front yard to prevent cars from hitting his house.

The car slammed into the front porch and sheared a gas meter, causing significant damage to the home. The car burst into flames.

Senic said his granddaughter was sleeping inside.

“We were setting up for the fair and all of a sudden heard a horrific crash and the vehicle hit the side of the house,” Senic said. “We have these pillars here on the left and right side. We always thought it'd stop a vehicle from coming through the yard, but apparently it didn't.”

The driver ran off. About a half hour later, police said a man matching the suspect's description was found with a stolen gun in Swissvale.

Police have him in custody but are still investigating whether he was driving the car that crashed.

Police said the car wasn't stolen.

