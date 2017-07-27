Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Medical marijuana job fair draws hundreds in McKeesport
Ben Schmitt | Thursday, July 27, 2017, 5:09 p.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Michael Cole ,32, of Clairton holds a Time Magazine while standing outside the Pure Penn LLC job fair at the McKeesport Palisades Event Center on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
People seeking jobs line up outside of the Pure Penn LLC job fair at the McKeesport Palisades Event Center on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
Ben Schmitt | Tribune-Review
Job hunters line up Thursday at PurePenn in McKeesport.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A check is donate by Pure Penn LLC to start the McKeesport Community Fund following the groundbreaking of their future site in McKeesport on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
People seeking jobs line up outside of the Pure Penn LLC job fair at the McKeesport Palisades Event Center on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A shovel sits in the dirt prior to the groundbreaking of the future site of PurePenn LLC in McKeesport on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The groundbreaking of the future site of PurePenn LLC in McKeesport on Thursday, July 27, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

Hundreds of job seekers turned up in McKeesport today, looking to land employment at one of Pennsylvania's first medical marijuana facilities.

"I'm glad to see that so many people have a positive response to medical marijuana," said Sara Michaels of McKeesport, one of several hundred people who attended the job fair at PurePenn.

The processing facility will open for production in December, officials said Thursday.

The 21,000-square foot facility is located on a five-acre site at McKeesport's RIDC Park.

Officials said PurePenn expects to hire 50 full-time workers including sales managers, cultivation managers, packagers and lab supervisors.

"Every employee will be given the opportunity to make a career and build a great life with PurePenn," PurePenn CEO Gabe Perlow said in a news release.

Employees will receive health and dental benefits, officials said. Among other things, the company will offer a mortgage assistance program.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health in June approved PurePenn's application to grow and process cannabis plants. The company plans to make pharmaceutical-grade capsules, ointments, tinctures and oils.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a medical marijuana bill into law in April 2016.

