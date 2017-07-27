Medical marijuana job fair draws hundreds in McKeesport
Hundreds of job seekers turned up in McKeesport today, looking to land employment at one of Pennsylvania's first medical marijuana facilities.
"I'm glad to see that so many people have a positive response to medical marijuana," said Sara Michaels of McKeesport, one of several hundred people who attended the job fair at PurePenn.
This is how many people want medical marijuana jobs with @pure_penn in McKeesport pic.twitter.com/iD5CrpYoPR— Nate Smallwood (@nsmallwoodphoto) July 27, 2017
The processing facility will open for production in December, officials said Thursday.
The 21,000-square foot facility is located on a five-acre site at McKeesport's RIDC Park.
Scott Stallworth of Carnegie wants to cultivate medical marijuana with @pure_penn in McKeesport pic.twitter.com/fVkyi1Y83t— Ben Schmitt (@bencschmitt) July 27, 2017
Officials said PurePenn expects to hire 50 full-time workers including sales managers, cultivation managers, packagers and lab supervisors.
"Every employee will be given the opportunity to make a career and build a great life with PurePenn," PurePenn CEO Gabe Perlow said in a news release.
Employees will receive health and dental benefits, officials said. Among other things, the company will offer a mortgage assistance program.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health in June approved PurePenn's application to grow and process cannabis plants. The company plans to make pharmaceutical-grade capsules, ointments, tinctures and oils.
Shovels in dirt for @pure_penn medical marijuana grow site in McKeesport pic.twitter.com/tXiRzpv7nX— Ben Schmitt (@bencschmitt) July 27, 2017
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a medical marijuana bill into law in April 2016.