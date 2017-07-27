FBI seeks bank robber who struck Verona, Baden
Updated 24 minutes ago
The FBI's Pittsburgh office and police in Baden and Verona are seeking the public's help in finding a masked bank robber who struck two suburban Pittsburgh banks since May.
The first robbery took place May 1 at the First National Bank on Allegheny River Boulevard in Verona. The second, an attempted robbery, happened July 22 at the Huntingdon Bank on West State Street in Baden, Beaver County. In both cases, the masked and hooded suspect displayed a silver handgun at the counter and demanded the teller fill a large bag he carried with money from the vault.
An FBI press release described the suspect as a male of unknown race in his 30s or 40s, standing about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 140 to 150 lbs and wearing a hoodie with a black mask covering the lower half of his face and dark gloves.
A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect. Anyone with tips can call the FBI field office at 412 432 4000 and may remain anonymous.
Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.