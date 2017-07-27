Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Apple Maps vehicles gathering data around region
Matthew Santoni | Thursday, July 27, 2017, 11:27 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The latest vehicles topped by camera equipment and sensors to cruise around the Pittsburgh region are helping to build up Apple's competitor to Google Maps and may also have a role in future autonomous cars.

White vans branded with “Apple Maps,” carrying camera equipment on all four sides of the roof, have been spotted around Pittsburgh, with a webpage for the Cupertino-based tech giant saying that the vans are gathering data around the United States, England, France, Italy and Spain “which will be used to improve Apple Maps.”

Some of the images and data they gather — with faces and license plates blurred for privacy before publication — may be used in future updates to the Apple Maps app, the company said. The vans will be in parts of Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties at least through Aug. 13, according to the website.

While the data could be used to help Apple build something analogous to Google's “Street View” feature, which has been available in the United States since 2007, Mashable.com's Lance Ulanoff reported that the vans also have LIDAR sensors, similar to what help autonomous vehicles detect distance between them and other objects. Those sensors, Ulanoff wrote, could help Apple build three-dimensional maps into its apps, either to make a more immersive “street-level” experience or even create virtual reality applications.

Apple CEO Tim Cook also told Bloomberg Television in June that the company was working on self-driving car software as well.

Google's own fleet of vehicles collecting imagery for Street View, which is occasionally updated to refresh views and expand coverage, are also listed as coming to parts of Allegheny, Butler and Westmoreland counties between July and October.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or via Twitter @msantoni.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.